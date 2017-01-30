2 People Safely Escape Stowe Twp. Fire

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters spent several hours working to knock down a house fire in Stowe Township Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 100 block of Ohio Street around 2 a.m.

Fortunately, two people inside were able to get out safely.

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown. However, it is believed to have started in a bedroom.

Firefighters concentrated their efforts on the attic in order to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

There are no reported injuries and it is unclear how much damage the home suffered.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter