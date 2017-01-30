WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
2 People Safely Escape Stowe Twp. Fire

January 30, 2017 6:38 AM By Christine D'Antonio
Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters spent several hours working to knock down a house fire in Stowe Township Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the 100 block of Ohio Street around 2 a.m.

Fortunately, two people inside were able to get out safely.

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown. However, it is believed to have started in a bedroom.

Firefighters concentrated their efforts on the attic in order to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

There are no reported injuries and it is unclear how much damage the home suffered.

