At Least 1 Dead In Beaver Falls Crash

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – Police are investigating a crash in Beaver County that left at least one person dead Monday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened along Route 65 in Beaver Falls.

At least one person was killed, but their identity has not been released at this time.

NOW: North Sewickley Police investigating deadly accident on Rt. 65 in Beaver Falls. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/Z2wuOQLzAX — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) January 30, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

