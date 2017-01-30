Report: Man, Woman Facing Charges In Connellsville Robbery Incidents

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with armed robbery incidents last week in Fayette County.

According to the Herald Standard, 38-year-old William Strickler was arrested on Sunday, and a warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Kimberly Ross.

The robbery incidents reportedly happened Thursday evening in Connellsville.

The Herald Standard reports the first incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on McCormick Avenue. Then, a little later, a man matching the suspect’s description held up Vona’s Dairy Bar on East Crawford Avenue, got into a Ford Focus and fled the scene.

The suspect got away with $180.

Eventually, the car stopped and the suspect, identified as Strickler, ran away on foot. Police K-9s found clothing and a BB gun in the area, the Herald Standard reported.

Strickler is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, assault and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Fayette County Prison on $75,000 bond.

Ross told police, according to the Herald Standard, that she allowed Strickler to use her car, the getaway vehicle, to go and buy tobacco. After serving search warrants on a phone, police discovered conversations between the pair about “needing to find cash.”

Once she is in custody, she will face a long list of charges including, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, disorderly conduct and fleeing or attempting to elude officers.

Ross is also a suspect in threats made against an area youth football league last year. The Mount Pleasant Area Junior Football League was forced to cancel its season after threatening letters and shotgun shells were found.

