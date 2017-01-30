WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Report: Man, Woman Facing Charges In Connellsville Robbery Incidents

January 30, 2017 3:12 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Connellsville, Fayette County, Kimberly Ross, Ross Guidotti, Vona’s Dairy Bar, William Strickler

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with armed robbery incidents last week in Fayette County.

According to the Herald Standard, 38-year-old William Strickler was arrested on Sunday, and a warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Kimberly Ross.

The robbery incidents reportedly happened Thursday evening in Connellsville.

The Herald Standard reports the first incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on McCormick Avenue. Then, a little later, a man matching the suspect’s description held up Vona’s Dairy Bar on East Crawford Avenue, got into a Ford Focus and fled the scene.

The suspect got away with $180.

Eventually, the car stopped and the suspect, identified as Strickler, ran away on foot. Police K-9s found clothing and a BB gun in the area, the Herald Standard reported.

Strickler is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, assault and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Fayette County Prison on $75,000 bond.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Ross told police, according to the Herald Standard, that she allowed Strickler to use her car, the getaway vehicle, to go and buy tobacco. After serving search warrants on a phone, police discovered conversations between the pair about “needing to find cash.”

Once she is in custody, she will face a long list of charges including, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit theft, disorderly conduct and fleeing or attempting to elude officers.

Ross is also a suspect in threats made against an area youth football league last year. The Mount Pleasant Area Junior Football League was forced to cancel its season after threatening letters and shotgun shells were found.

Stay with KDKA-TV for Ross Guidotti’s full reports on this story at 5 & 6 p.m.

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia