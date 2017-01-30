Pa. Attorney General Expected To File Lawsuit Against Trump’s Executive Order

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In office less than two weeks, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has led 16 other state attorneys general to condemn President Trump’s action to close America temporarily to refugees from certain Muslim-majority nations.

“This executive order, we believe, ultimately undermines our Constitution, makes us less safe,” Shapiro told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Shapiro says Trump’s order hurts this region.

“It hurts communities like Pittsburgh. It says to researchers who are coming over to work at CMU, Pitt, or one of our other institutions that you’re not welcomed here, or maybe someone who’s already in the Pittsburgh area is afraid to leave.”

Calling the order unconstitutional and un-American, Shapiro told KDKA’s Jon Delano, “We are readying for legal action here in Pennsylvania.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The attorney general says he’s preparing to sue the Trump administration.

“Our senior team and many of the other AGs have been working around the clock this weekend and today on this issue. I expect to announce shortly what action we will take, but rest assured we will take some legal action.”

A lawsuit filed Monday by the Washington state attorney general claims the president is dividing families, hurting the state’s business, and damaging local economies.

Shapiro is likely to claim the same.

“This executive order undermines the interests of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the legal action that we ultimately take will be to strengthen the commonwealth and support the citizens and residents.”