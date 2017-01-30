WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pa. Attorney General Expected To File Lawsuit Against Trump’s Executive Order

January 30, 2017 6:41 PM By Jon Delano
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jon Delano, Josh Shapiro

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In office less than two weeks, Attorney General Josh Shapiro has led 16 other state attorneys general to condemn President Trump’s action to close America temporarily to refugees from certain Muslim-majority nations.

“This executive order, we believe, ultimately undermines our Constitution, makes us less safe,” Shapiro told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Shapiro says Trump’s order hurts this region.

“It hurts communities like Pittsburgh.  It says to researchers who are coming over to work at CMU, Pitt, or one of our other institutions that you’re not welcomed here, or maybe someone who’s already in the Pittsburgh area is afraid to leave.”

Calling the order unconstitutional and un-American, Shapiro told KDKA’s Jon Delano, “We are readying for legal action here in Pennsylvania.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The attorney general says he’s preparing to sue the Trump administration.

“Our senior team and many of the other AGs have been working around the clock this weekend and today on this issue.  I expect to announce shortly what action we will take, but rest assured we will take some legal action.”

A lawsuit filed Monday by the Washington state attorney general claims the president is dividing families, hurting the state’s business, and damaging local economies.

Shapiro is likely to claim the same.

“This executive order undermines the interests of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the legal action that we ultimately take will be to strengthen the commonwealth and support the citizens and residents.”

More from Jon Delano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia