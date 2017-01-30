WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Vote For Next ‘You Wanted To Know’ Segment

January 30, 2017 8:57 AM
We invite you to vote and let us know what you want to see on our next show:

Do you want to know about what was once Pittsburgh’s biggest mansion?

Sixty-five rooms and a bowling alley in the basement!

Why was it torn down? And find out how part of it lives on today.

Or, do you want to know about the tunnel connected to the basement of a local bed and breakfast?

Was it part of the Underground Railroad? Was it used during prohibition?

Let us know which one “You Want to Know About.”

Whichever story gets more votes, we’ll have for you on our next show!

