Sheriff’s Office Fires Sergeant Accused In Domestic Violence Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One day after appearing in court on domestic violence charges, an Allegheny County sheriff’s sergeant has been fired from his job.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that they have terminated Sgt. Curtis Sowder’s employment after reviewing the information and evidence in the case.

He is accused of roughing up his wife at their home in Bridgeville; allegedly body slamming her on the ground and then dragging her on to the front porch.

Sowder had been on leave from the department since the incident happened earlier this month.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Sowder is charged with simple assault, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person. But in a deal struck in court on Monday, all of those charges could be withdrawn if Sowder follows court ordered actions.

“The agreement is somewhat confidential. I can’t go into too many specifics, but provided everything is worked out satisfactory, charges will be withdrawn,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said.

Sowder’s wife did not want to comment as she left court Monday afternoon with her hand clearly bandaged.

The Sheriff’s Office is making no further comment on the case.