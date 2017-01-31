Group To Remember Missing B-25 Bomber In Mon River

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Today in 1956, a B-25 bomber on it’s way to Harrisburg crashed into the Mon River near Homestead, starting one of Pittsburgh’s great mysteries since the plane has never been found. Rumors have swirled since the crash. Some think it is still down there, while others think it was taken by the government or CIA.

Today at 4:11 p.m., members of the B-25 recovery Group will meet on the Homestead Grays Bridge to remember the plane’s final moments.

B-25 Recovery Group Director John Uldrich tells KDKA, they’ve found everything but the plane in the area it crashed.

“We’ve found barges on the bottom, boilers on the bottom. They’ve even ID’d a barrel of vintage square nails as part of the sonar search for the plane” said Uldrich.

He adds his group has applied for a dredging permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They want to dredge the Mon River near Becks Run Road, because that’s the site where the plane was believed to have sunk after crashing slightly downstream.

Uldrich tells KDKA, his group hopes to have all the necessary permits soon so they can dredge the river in August.

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter