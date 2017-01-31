WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Group To Remember Missing B-25 Bomber In Mon River

January 31, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: B-25 bomber, Crash, Mon River, Mystery

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Today in 1956, a B-25 bomber on it’s way to Harrisburg crashed into the Mon River near Homestead, starting one of Pittsburgh’s great mysteries since the plane has never been found. Rumors have swirled since the crash. Some think it is still down there, while others think it was taken by the government or CIA.

Today at 4:11 p.m., members of the B-25 recovery Group will meet on the Homestead Grays Bridge to remember the plane’s final moments.

B-25 Recovery Group Director John Uldrich tells KDKA, they’ve found everything but the plane in the area it crashed.

“We’ve found barges on the bottom, boilers on the bottom. They’ve even ID’d a barrel of vintage square nails as part of the sonar search for the plane” said Uldrich.

He adds his group has applied for a dredging permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They want to dredge the Mon River near Becks Run Road, because that’s the site where the plane was believed to have sunk after crashing slightly downstream.

Uldrich tells KDKA, his group hopes to have all the necessary permits soon so they can dredge the river in August.

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook
Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia