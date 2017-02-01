BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Neighborhood Map | Water Buffaloes | Business Impact | Giardia Explainer | More
Duquesne Falls To St. Bonaventure, 71-64

February 1, 2017
Filed Under: Atlantic-10, College Basketball, Duquesne Dukes, Duquesne University, St. Bonaventure

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Mobley scored 22 points and St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Adams added 16 points as the fourth-highest scoring tandem in the nation nearly reached its two-man average of 40.9 points per game. Idris Taqqee added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Bonnies (14-7, 6-3 Atlantic 10), who claimed their fourth victory in five games.

Mike Lewis II made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Dukes (10-13, 2-8), who have lost six straight. Emile Blackman added 15 points.

The Bonnies made just 1 of 13 3-point attempts and were outscored 21-3 from the arc but they bested the Dukes 38-16 in the paint.

Duquesne led 34-33 at halftime but Mobley scored eight points in a 10-0 start to the second half. The Dukes closed to within two with four minutes left but the Bonnies then outscored Duquesne 10-1 to lead by double figures with 42 seconds to go.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

