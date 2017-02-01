Josh Bell Undergoes Knee Surgery

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – With spring training getting closer and closer, the Pirates revealed some bad news today about one of the key pieces to their efforts in 2017.

According to the Pirates, Josh Bell made them aware that he was dealing with some discomfort in his left knee this offseason and, after being evaluated, it was found that he needed to undergo a proceudre to remove a loose body from his left knee.

The Pirates have stated that the typical timetable for a return to baseball activities from this type of procedure for two to four weeks, leaving Bell’s status for Opening Day up in the air.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pirates beat writer Bill Brink, this is the third issue Bell has had with his left knee.

This is three injuries of various severity (meniscal repair in '12, bone bruise in '14, loose body removed today) to Bell's left knee. — Bill Brink (@BrinkPG) February 1, 2017

In 45 games for the Pirates last year, Bell hit .273 with 3 home runs and 19 RBI while splitting time between first base and the outfield.

Bell was expected to be a key contributor from the start of the season playing at first base.

