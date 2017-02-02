Pat Narduzzi On New Offensive Coordinator: Keep Some Of The Old, Add A New Twist Too

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – The Pitt football program has announced their replacement for offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Welcome to Pitt, Shawn Watson! New Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. #H2P pic.twitter.com/vFh7jd2tnT — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) February 2, 2017

Pat Narduzzi has announced the hiring of Shawn Watson, a 35-year coaching veteran who comes to Pitt after serving last year as an offensive quality control assistant at Indiana University before being named the team’s quarterback coach.

Prior to his time at Indiana, Watson was the offensive coordinator at Texas (2014-15), Louisville (2012-13), Nebraska (2007-10), and Colorado (2000-05).

Narduzzi joined The Starkey and Mueller show and told us more about his new OC and why he fits what they were looking for.

“We were looking for a guy that can do it all,” Narudzzi said. “He’s a great father, an incredible person and that’s the first thing I’m looking for is a guy that’s a great guy, a great person that will fit in with our staff.”

One concern Pitt fans have had about losing their previous offensive coordinator is that they had one of the highest scoring offense’s in the country last year. Narduzzi talked about why he thinks Watson will be able to keep that momentum going and add his own wrinkles.

“We did a lot of great things, but we can make it better,” Narduzzi said. “There’s some things we’ll keep, there’s some things we’ll throw out. That’s Shawn Watson’s job is to come in here and give us a new flavor, which I think is also maybe part of the surprise element we had this year with a lot of folks that we played. I like the element of surprise, so obviously, there’s going to be some new twists to what we do and some of the same twists based on the personnel we have to work with.”

Watson had the following to say about the opportunity in a university released statement:

“I am tremendously honored and excited to join the staff at Pitt and be part of what Pat Narduzzi is building there,” Watson said. “Pat is one of my closest and dearest friends. I’ve known him for a very long time and have always admired the passion and energy he brings to coaching and teaching. Pat and his staff have accomplished so much in such a short period of time at Pitt. I can’t wait to join them, meet our players and get ready for spring ball.”

