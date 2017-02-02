PWSA Lifts Boil Water Advisory In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A Boil Water Advisory in Pittsburgh has been lifted, effective immediately.

According to a press release, officials from the PWSA and the City of Pittsburgh met with the DEP Thursday morning. During that meeting, the DEP confirmed that all drinking water requirements had been met and there was no longer a risk to the public.

“PWSA sincerely appreciates the public’s patience and apologizes for the massive inconvenience that resulted from the precautionary flush and boil water advisory,” said PWSA Interim Executive Director Bernard R. Lindstrom. “We realize this incident created hardships for residents of the city, but know that our main goal at PWSA is, and will continue to be, providing safe drinking water to our customers.”

The PWSA submitted documentation to the DEP Wednesday night to prove the water was safe for consumption. That data showed that the potential risk had been eliminated and that water now exceeded all DEP quality standards.

The Boil Water Advisory was issued Tuesday night after some water samples didn’t meet the state standards. However, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto stressed that the public was never in any danger.

“At no time was the public in danger, but as a regulator, the Department of Environmental Protection must take actions if something within a system does not work properly,” Peduto said.

“PWSA has the highest level of respect for DEP. Their rules and regulations are crafted to protect the public. In collaboration with DEP and the Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh, the Authority will conduct a full investigation and review of this incident,” said Lindstrom.

Initially, it was feared that the advisory could be in effect for at least three days. In all, it was in effect for 42 hours.

Last night, the city opened fire hydrants in the hopes of flushing any water below the state standards from its water system.

Lindstrom told the “KDKA Morning News” on Thursday they have submitted everything the state has required of the PWSA and their engineering team is on their way to meet with the state.

He also took time to apologize to their customers affected.

“Let me first apologize for this massive inconvenience. I know it has created many hardships and uncertainties and I know our main goal as your water authority is and will continue to be, to provide safe drinking water to everyone,” he said.

