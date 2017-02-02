EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Steelers Re-Sign Long Snapper Warren To 1-Year Deal

February 2, 2017 8:43 PM
Filed Under: Greg Warren, Long Snapper, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back long snapper Greg Warren for a 13th season.

The Steelers signed Warren to a one-year contract on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has played in 181 regular-season games and 15 playoff games for the Steelers since making the team in 2005.

He is one of three holdovers from the 2005 team that won the club’s fifth Super Bowl, along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison.

Warren, who also helped Pittsburgh claim a title after the 2008 season, is the second-longest tenured Steeler behind Roethlisberger.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

