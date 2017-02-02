‘Why Don’t We Switch Jobs’: Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Dig

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to Twitter to respond to President Donald Trump’s dig at his “The Apprentice” ratings.
Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.
Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”
In a video, Schwarzenegger fired back: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea, why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so the American people can sleep comfortably again.”
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Additionally, at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said religious freedom is a “scared right,” and thanked Americans for their prayers as he begins his administration, saying they’ve been a “constant source of strength.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter