EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Pennsylvania Casino Fined For Serving Gambler 27 Drinks In 9 Hours

February 3, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined a casino $25,000 for serving a gambler 27 drinks in a nine-hour period.

A spokesman for Mount Airy Casino Resort didn’t immediately comment on the allegations or the fine. The gaming board says the fine was levied as part of a consent agreement, meaning the casino isn’t contesting the penalty.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The board says the customer was playing table-top slot machines at a casino bar when he was served. The board found the customer was showing signs of intoxication after nine drinks, meaning the bartenders served him 18 drinks after he was obviously drunk.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia