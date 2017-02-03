Pittsburgh’s Rising UFC Star To Feature In National TV Bout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A blue-collar UFC fighter from Pittsburgh will be taking his talents to Houston this weekend.

Adam Milstead is a pipeline technician by day, but is a UFC fighter in his spare time. And he says that his day job gives him extra motivation when he gets in the Octagon.

“Being able to do that and being what I call the driving force behind the economy is the working class American, and still having that and being able to be put on the big stage at the UFC, really helps me to put in perspective how far I have come,” says Milstead.

His first UFC fight was in Las Vegas, and he was introduced to fans there as “The Prototype,” a nickname coined by his trainer, Daniel Ropo.

“He said the way that my mindset was, how passionate I was, how respectful I was, that’s when he gave me ‘The Prototype’ and I have loved it ever since,” Milstead said.

But, when he’s not at work or practicing his fighting skills, Milstead is writing country ballads. He’s been playing guitar since his freshman year of high school. He says that music is a release from his grueling workouts and bouts.

“It’s fun having the ability to not only put chords to something, but put words into it because now I can get things off my mind,” he said.

Milstead knows that music, like MMA, is a tough way to make a living. But, he says the rush from winning in the past means he’ll be coming back for more.

“One of the most exhilarating moments of my life. It was like everything that I had had gone through, the misery of the sport and everything that goes with it — just all came down to that one moment and it was so worth it,” said Milstead.

His next fight will be in front of a national TV audience in Houston, Texas on Saturday.

