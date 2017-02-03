Police: Giant Anti-Trump Sign Stolen From Front Yard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police are asking for help tracking down the person who stole a large anti-Donald Trump sign.
On Jan. 24, around 3:15 a.m., the sign was stolen from the front yard of a home on Biddle Avenue in Wilkinsburg.
The custom-made 8′ x 7′ sign was painted on particle board and mounted into the ground.
The sign depicts the Statue of Liberty punching President Donald Trump in the face, with a banner that reads: Keep America Great!
The victim of this crime, Joseph Davis, told police that the sign gained national attention during the presidential campaign.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Video surveillance shows two unidentified males in the yard at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information should contact police at 412-244-2900 x 121.