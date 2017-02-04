Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Sickness, Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Citing an “abundance of caution,” Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is pulling specific lots of Hunk of Beef product due to potential Pentobarbital contamination.
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.
Although the substance was detected in a single lot, Evangers is recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with:
1816E03HB
1816E04HB
1816E06HB
1816E07HB
1816E13HB
They also have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.
The specifically-identified lot numbers of cans of 12-oz Hunk of Beef were sold online and in more than a dozen states, including Pennsylvania.
Five dogs became ill and 1 of the five dogs passed away after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.
