EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Forte Helps Oklahoma State Top No. 7 West Virginia 82-75

February 4, 2017 9:26 PM
Filed Under: Oklahoma State, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Phil Forte scored all 13 of his points in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to an 82-75 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Cowboys (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) have the league’s longest current winning streak at five after No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas both lost on Saturday.

West Virginia (18-5, 6-4) had a chance to move into a second-place tie with Baylor but couldn’t match Forte’s production down the stretch.

Forte scored nine points over the final 5 minutes.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Jeffrey Carroll led the Cowboys with 20 points but he had only three after halftime and Jawun Evans added 18.

Evans’ driving layup put Oklahoma State ahead to stay, 71-69, with 4:17 left, and Lindy Waters’ 3-pointer and four free throws by Evans put the Cowboys up 78-74.

Forte sealed the win by making all four of his free throw attempts in the final minute.

Redshirt freshman Lamont West scored a season-high 21 points for West Virginia and Tarik Phillip added 15.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia