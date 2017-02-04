Report: Woodland Hills Grad Headed Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

HOUSTON (AP/KDKA) – Pro Football Hall of Fame electees and winners of the NFL’s individual awards are in the spotlight tonight on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ed Bouchette writes that former Pittsburgh Steelers player Alan Faneca did not make the cut, but Woodland Hills High School graduate Jason Taylor did.

Former Steelers G Alan Faneca does not make HOF — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 5, 2017

Woodland Hills High grad Jason Taylor of Turtle Creek makes Pro Football HOF — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) February 5, 2017

Taylor was Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 with 13 1/2 sacks and finished his 15-year career, most of them with the Dolphins, with 139 1/2 sacks, eight interceptions and 29 fumble recoveries. He retired in 2011.

Additionally, running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis and quarterback Kurt Warner are part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kicker Morten Andersen also made it in Saturday, along with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a contributor, and Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, a senior nominee.

Like Taylor, Tomlinson got in on his first ballot. In nine seasons with the Chargers and two more with the Jets, he redefined the running back position, as dangerous catching the ball (for 4,772 career yards) as he was running it (13,684).

Warner won one Super Bowl and two overall MVP awards while leading “The Greatest Show on Turf” with the Rams.

Davis led Denver to two titles over a career that covered a mere 78 games. In 1998, he became the fourth player to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in a season.

