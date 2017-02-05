EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Girl Scout Selling Cookies Robbed Of $50 In Philadelphia

February 5, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Girl Scout, Philadelphia, Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are searching for a man who they say stole $50 from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in downtown Philadelphia.

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the young girl was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off. The girl was not hurt in the incident.

No other information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia