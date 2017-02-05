Man Pleads No Contest In Stabbing Death Of Aunt’s Boyfriend

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man has pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his aunt’s boyfriend last summer.
The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 36-year-old Christopher Lowry entered the general plea in Fayette County Court.
State police charged him in the Aug. 3 death of 59-year-old Charles White in a mobile home in Georges Township.
Lowry’s father testified at a preliminary hearing that he got what he called a “hysterical” call in which his son said the two fought and he woke up covered in blood.
In a no contest plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict; the plea is treated as equivalent to a guilty plea during sentencing.
