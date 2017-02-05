EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Man Pleads No Contest In Stabbing Death Of Aunt’s Boyfriend

February 5, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Charles D. White, Christopher Lowry, Fatal Stabbing, Georges Township, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man has pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his aunt’s boyfriend last summer.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 36-year-old Christopher Lowry entered the general plea in Fayette County Court.

State police charged him in the Aug. 3 death of 59-year-old Charles White in a mobile home in Georges Township.

Lowry’s father testified at a preliminary hearing that he got what he called a “hysterical” call in which his son said the two fought and he woke up covered in blood.

In a no contest plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict; the plea is treated as equivalent to a guilty plea during sentencing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia