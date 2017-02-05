Pa. Family To Reunite With Syrian Relatives Previously Denied Entry To U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (AP/KDKA) – Attorneys for a Pennsylvania family whose six Syrian relatives were denied entry to the United States at Philadelphia International Airport more than a week ago says the relatives are expected to arrive Monday in New York.
Immigration attorney Jonathan Grode said Sunday evening that the two Syrian families have already been admitted to the country at a Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance center in Abu Dhabi. He said their Allentown relatives, Dr. Ghassan Assali and his wife, Sarmad, plan to be on hand to meet them when they arrive Monday morning at John F. Kennedy airport.
Attorneys said Dr. Assali’s brothers, their wives, and their two teenage children were denied entrance Jan. 28 although they had visas in hand after a 13-year effort. Grode said his clients are now “ecstatic.”
Governor Tom Wolf released, a statement saying he was “thrilled and relieved” that the family will be reunited.
“The federal government barring these legal immigrants from living in Pennsylvania, despite doing everything the right way, was short-sighted and unfair. We look forward to welcoming these families back to Pennsylvania. Our commonwealth, which was founded by immigrants escaping persecution, has always welcomed people from all over the world to share in realizing the American dream.”
