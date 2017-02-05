Pirates Manager Announces New Outfield Defensive Positions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New outfield defensive positioning for the Pittsburgh Pirates was announced Sunday.
For the 2017 season, Gregory Polanco will be in left field, Starling Marte will be in center field, and Andrew McCutchen will be in right field.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says the team believes “this alignment will maximize our outfield production.”
“Our men were very professional and respectful of the team and each other throughout the process, and are selfless in helping us strengthen our team defensively,” Hurdle said.
On Saturday afternoon, the official MLB Dominicana Twitter account reported Marte had confirmed he was going to play center field.
