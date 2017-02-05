Doctors Successfully Remove Metal Rod from Puppy’s Head

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors performed a successful surgery Saturday night on a puppy that was found with a metal rod lodged in his head.

The 10-month-old terrier mix was found in Bentleyville on Friday with a metal rod in his head. The University Veterinary Specialists (UVS) say the rod went through one eye, the other eye socket and all the way through his brain.

UVS says doctors were able to remove the 5-inch rod from the puppy’s head in a surgery Saturday night. Three doctors and several veterinary technicians performed the procedure, and all of the staff involved in the surgery came in on a volunteer basis.

“We took a day to plan, perform advanced imaging, and consult with our specialists to make sure we did everything we could for this puppy,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dimitri Brown said in a release. “We are confident that he will have eyesight in at least one eye, but it is too early to tell if we can save the other eye.”

In a video from the UVS, the puppy can be seen eating after his surgery.

At this point, it is unknown how the rod became lodged in the puppy’s head. The Washington County Humane Society was investigating.

The UVS Cares Foundation is providing financial assistance for the case. If you would like to help, visit UVSCares.com/ or call 724-717-2273.

