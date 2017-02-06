by Janelle Sheetz Is there a better way to show someone you care than by sending fresh flowers, especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner? They’re beautiful, they smell lovely, and it’s a great demonstration of affection. Pittsburgh has plenty of florists making beautiful designs, whether you’re looking for a personal touch to send to a fellow Steelers fan or beautiful designs for your wedding. Here are five of the best flower shops in Pittsburgh.

Jim Ludwig’s Blumengarten

2650 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-3322

www.blumen.com One of Pittsburgh’s favorite flower shops, family-owned Jim Ludwig’s Blumengarten in the Strip District is a full-service florist open since 1929 that delivers to most of Allegheny County, making it easy for you to send flowers and gift baskets to your loved ones, including those who may be in local hospitals. Arrangements are available for just about any occasion — birthday, anniversary, new baby, even funerals and weddings, including flowers sold in bulk if you’d like to DIY. Rush delivery is available during regular business hours.

Squirrel Hill Flower Shop

1718 Murray Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 421-3300

www.squirrelhillflowers.com Need a little help deciding just what to send? Squirrel Hill Flower Shop’s expert florists can work with you to create the perfect arrangement that suits your needs. The 65-year-old family-owned shop services Pittsburgh, Shadyside and Squirrel Hill with flowers and gift baskets for just about any occasion. If you’re looking to save a little money, check out their daily specials, or turn to their affordable arrangements of mixed bouquets for $9.95 or mixed-colored roses at $12.95 a dozen.

Harold’s Flower Shop

700 5th Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 471-8850

www.haroldsflorist.com Harold’s Flower Shop doesn’t just provide flowers — you’ll find all sorts of gifts to send to loved ones and honor ones you’ve lost, including memorial benches, permanent arrangements, statues, music boxes, terrariums, gift baskets, and more. Harold’s also offers unique arrangements to suit just about every personality, including, of course, fans of the Steelers and Penguins. Related: U.S Steel Tower Visitor’s Guide

Mocha Rose

4805 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(412) 361-4141

www.mocharose.com For beautiful arrangements for your wedding or other event, turn to the award-winning Mocha Rose, a floral-design company started in 2005 after a bride was disappointed in her wedding flowers. Their beautiful arrangements are sure to impress, no matter your event. But if you’re looking to send a smaller arrangement to let someone know you’re thinking of them, try their Little Black Boxes, each inspired and created by a Mocha Rose team member and handmade to order, including a special anniversary bouquet and seasonal arrangements.