Is there a better way to show someone you care than by sending fresh flowers, especially with Valentine’s Day just around the corner? They’re beautiful, they smell lovely, and it’s a great demonstration of affection. Pittsburgh has plenty of florists making beautiful designs, whether you’re looking for a personal touch to send to a fellow Steelers fan or beautiful designs for your wedding. Here are five of the best flower shops in Pittsburgh.
Jim Ludwig’s Blumengarten
2650 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 281-3322
www.blumen.com
One of Pittsburgh’s favorite flower shops, family-owned Jim Ludwig’s Blumengarten in the Strip District is a full-service florist open since 1929 that delivers to most of Allegheny County, making it easy for you to send flowers and gift baskets to your loved ones, including those who may be in local hospitals. Arrangements are available for just about any occasion — birthday, anniversary, new baby, even funerals and weddings, including flowers sold in bulk if you’d like to DIY. Rush delivery is available during regular business hours.
Squirrel Hill Flower Shop
1718 Murray Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
(412) 421-3300
www.squirrelhillflowers.com
Need a little help deciding just what to send? Squirrel Hill Flower Shop’s expert florists can work with you to create the perfect arrangement that suits your needs. The 65-year-old family-owned shop services Pittsburgh, Shadyside and Squirrel Hill with flowers and gift baskets for just about any occasion. If you’re looking to save a little money, check out their daily specials, or turn to their affordable arrangements of mixed bouquets for $9.95 or mixed-colored roses at $12.95 a dozen.
Harold’s Flower Shop
700 5th Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 471-8850
www.haroldsflorist.com
Harold’s Flower Shop doesn’t just provide flowers — you’ll find all sorts of gifts to send to loved ones and honor ones you’ve lost, including memorial benches, permanent arrangements, statues, music boxes, terrariums, gift baskets, and more. Harold’s also offers unique arrangements to suit just about every personality, including, of course, fans of the Steelers and Penguins.
Mocha Rose
4805 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
(412) 361-4141
www.mocharose.com
For beautiful arrangements for your wedding or other event, turn to the award-winning Mocha Rose, a floral-design company started in 2005 after a bride was disappointed in her wedding flowers. Their beautiful arrangements are sure to impress, no matter your event. But if you’re looking to send a smaller arrangement to let someone know you’re thinking of them, try their Little Black Boxes, each inspired and created by a Mocha Rose team member and handmade to order, including a special anniversary bouquet and seasonal arrangements.
Oliver Flower Shop
300 6th Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 281-0350
www.bolsingersflowers.com
For 85 years, the family-owned Oliver Flower Shop, located downtown, has served the Pittsburgh area with beautiful floral arrangements and other gifts for all occasions — even corporate gifts and luxury bouquets, plus arrangements from Better Homes and Gardens, Hallmark, and more. Best of all, they offer 24/7 online ordering and free delivery, plus a selection of quotes to choose from in case you’re having trouble with your own.
