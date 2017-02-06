Conway Takes Away Handicapped Parking For Local Residents

CONWAY (KDKA) — Catherine McLaughlin of Conway has an obvious disability.

“I have what’s called Lymphadema. It’s in my legs. It’s the liquid that swells in my legs that causes me not to be able to walk,” McLaughlin explained to KDKA political editor Jon Delano.

For a couple decades, the Borough of Conway has given her and a dozen others on-street handicapped parking outside their homes.

In December, council voted to take that away come April.

“It will take my independence away,” she said.

Like many homes in the area, McLaughlin’s home is built on a hill with one easy access point.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Borough officials want McLaughlin to park down in an alley and then walk up the hill all the way up to her house even though she has a state certified disability.

No borough official would appear on camera, but in a written statement said: “The borough eliminated the restricted residential handicapped parking space program after determining that there was insufficient space to accommodate the significant and growing demand. Further, judging one handicapped resident’s circumstance as more compelling than another was impossible.”

In short, officials do not want to add more handicapped parking spaces and decide who gets them.

There is no state or federal requirement to provide residential handicapped parking.

McLaughlin says Conway was one of the good places for her, but after giving her a spot they now want to take it away.

Delano: “Did anybody from the borough call you?”

McLaughlin: “No.”

Delano: “Did anybody write to you to tell you they were thinking of this?”

McLaughlin: “No.”

Delano: “Did they communicate in any way with you?”

McLaughlin: “No.”