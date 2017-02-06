Drug Dealer’s Seized Fortune To Benefit Lower Burrell Police Dept.

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — Running and paying for a police department has never been cheap.

“We’re putting all new radios in the officers hands, we’re buying new car radios,” said Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel. “That would be a $60,000 expense that would come through our tax base.”

But, instead, the Lower Burrell Police Department is taking advantage of state and federal asset seizure proceeds.

“It can be a godsend for a department that’s limited financially,” Chief Weitzel said.

You know all that cash evidence taken after a big drug bust? That, along with cars and houses, can be sold and made in to money for local law enforcement, with specific strings attached.

“We have to use it for the drug and cosmetic act we have to use it in the war on drugs,” Chief Weitzel said.

Enter Omali Atiba McKay, 29, who was convicted for selling cocaine four years ago. More than $200,000 in cash was discovered inside his Lower Burrell home.

A portion of that money ended up with the Lower Burrell Police Department, but the sale of the home is coming next.

“Up to 70 percent of the $175,000 is what we’re eligible for, will we get it, I don’t know, but any portion will help the Lower Burrell Police Department continue the war on drugs

“It’s a win-win situation to take a drug dealer off the street and use their assets to our advantage,”