Police: Man Pistol-Whipped Woman, Prompting SWAT Situation

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police say a SWAT situation in Swissvale Monday morning was sparked by a domestic dispute.
Around 9 a.m., crews were called to Woodstock Avenue, where officers say a man had struck a woman in the head with a gun.
The suspect ran down the street to another house, and authorities surrounded the area.
“The only thing he told us, was he wanted police to kill him,” Swissvale Police Chief Greg Geppert said.”My officer was able to talk him into letting us come see him. He told her where he was and officers went down. No resistance from him at all once we approached him.”
The man surrendered peacefully.
Police have not found the weapon he allegedly used to pistol-whip the woman.