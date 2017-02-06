Officials: 2 People Dead, Others Injured In Swissvale Shooting

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Two people are dead and at least two others have been hospitalized after a shooting tonight in Swissvale.

The first reports of shots being fired came in just before 8:20 p.m. in the 400-block of Smokey Wood Drive.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, two people were found dead at the scene and at least two others, possibly three, were rushed to local hospitals with injuries.

JUST IN: County Police investigating multiple shooting in Swissvale. 2 people dead, 2 maybe 3 others hurt pic.twitter.com/kJaVbLw7KC — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) February 7, 2017

There’s no word yet on the conditions of those who were injured.

Allegheny County homicide detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.

“I’m just shocked; just very, very shocked,” said one neighbor. “I mean, all kinds of things are happening in this world. It’s very quiet here.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stay with KDKA-TV News for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter