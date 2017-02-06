EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Officials: 2 People Dead, Others Injured In Swissvale Shooting

February 6, 2017 9:11 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting, Swissvale

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Two people are dead and at least two others have been hospitalized after a shooting tonight in Swissvale.

The first reports of shots being fired came in just before 8:20 p.m. in the 400-block of Smokey Wood Drive.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, two people were found dead at the scene and at least two others, possibly three, were rushed to local hospitals with injuries.

There’s no word yet on the conditions of those who were injured.

Allegheny County homicide detectives have been called to the scene to investigate.

“I’m just shocked; just very, very shocked,” said one neighbor. “I mean, all kinds of things are happening in this world. It’s very quiet here.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stay with KDKA-TV News for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:32 PM

    So what

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia