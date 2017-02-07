EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Big Budget Mystery: Where Will Wolf Get $2B In Cuts, Savings?

February 7, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Budget, Gov. Tom Wolf, Jon Delano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the Democrat will propose more than $2 billion in cuts and savings to help wipe out a huge deficit without needing a major tax increase or cutting aid to schools or social services.

The big question is how Wolf’s administration arrives at that figure.

He’s not saying yet, but the proposal will be in the Democrat’s $32 billion-plus budget plan he’s releasing Tuesday.

Wolf also is expected to ask lawmakers to impose a Marcellus Shale natural gas extraction tax and restructure the corporate net income tax to eliminate loopholes.

Wolf’s new strategy comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature opposed his efforts the past two years to fill a stubborn post-recession deficit by increasing taxes on sales or income. Wolf also will seek more money for public schools.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

