Police: DUI Suspect Fought With Officers While Wearing Lingerie

February 7, 2017 10:22 AM
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police have charged a man with drunken driving and fighting with officers who allegedly found him semi-conscious behind the wheel of a car while wearing pink lingerie.

Police say 51-year-Daniel Marchese was also exposing himself when they arrived to find him in the running car, going in and out of consciousness in the middle of an intersection Monday afternoon.

Police say they found an open bottle of whiskey and two guns in the car, and that Marchese kicked at officers and threatened them saying, “Just wait ’til I get my AK” – referring to an assault rifle.

Online court records show Marchese was still in custody awaiting arraignment Tuesday on charges including drunken driving, indecent exposure, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The records don’t list a defense attorney.

