Tractor Trailer Rollover Accident Shuts Down I-79 North

February 7, 2017 4:03 PM
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An accident involving a tractor trailer has shut down Interstate 79 northbound near Cranberry this afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. near the Cranberry exit.

Emergency dispatchers say the tractor trailer, which was hauling steel coils, rolled over.

The crash has closed down I-79 north in that area.

According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor trailer driver was injured. There’s no word on his condition.

