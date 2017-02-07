Tractor Trailer Rollover Accident Shuts Down I-79 North

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An accident involving a tractor trailer has shut down Interstate 79 northbound near Cranberry this afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:20 p.m. near the Cranberry exit.
Emergency dispatchers say the tractor trailer, which was hauling steel coils, rolled over.
The crash has closed down I-79 north in that area.
According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor trailer driver was injured. There’s no word on his condition.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter