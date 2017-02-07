Woman Charged For Threatening To Shoot Westmoreland Co. Judge

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for threatening to kill a judge at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

According to police, Tammy Felbaum entered the courthouse just before 11 a.m. on Monday for a civil trial.

Felbaum placed her purse on the X-ray scanner belt and said, “I have guns and an uzi in my purse, also a rocket launcher.”

She proceeded to walk through the metal detector and said, “I’m going to shoot a judge today.”

Officers detained her and quickly determined that Felbaum did not have any weapons.

She is now facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Felbaum is being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Felbaum previously served 11 years in prison after her husband died when she castrated him in a trailer. She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

