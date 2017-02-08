Crime Stoppers: Man’s Injures In ’06 Beating Led To His Death Last Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say the 2016 death of a West Mifflin man has been officially ruled a homicide by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Mark Kleist, 49, was beaten after leaving a bar in the city of Duquesne in August of 2006.

“He walked into Craig’s Bar that night with a blue bag. He used the phone and when he walked out, he was beaten,” Allegheny County Det. Steve Dish said.

The blue bag he had with him was never found. The beating left Kleist with permanent brain damage, and he suffered seizures until his death last year.

Det. Dish said the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined Kleist sustained a brain injury in the 2006 assault, which caused the seizures leading to his death.

Investigators are looking for any possible witnesses to the assault, or anyone who was in Craig’s Bar the night Kleist was there.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 422-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is worth up to $1,000.