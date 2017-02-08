WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow Arrives | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Crime Stoppers: Man’s Injures In ’06 Beating Led To His Death Last Year

February 8, 2017 11:36 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Craig’s Bar, Crime Stoppers, Duquesne, Mark Kleist, Ralph Iannotti, West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say the 2016 death of a West Mifflin man has been officially ruled a homicide by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Mark Kleist, 49, was beaten after leaving a bar in the city of Duquesne in August of 2006.

“He walked into Craig’s Bar that night with a blue bag. He used the phone and when he walked out, he was beaten,” Allegheny County Det. Steve Dish said.

The blue bag he had with him was never found. The beating left Kleist with permanent brain damage, and he suffered seizures until his death last year.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Det. Dish said the Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined Kleist sustained a brain injury in the 2006 assault, which caused the seizures leading to his death.

Investigators are looking for any possible witnesses to the assault, or anyone who was in Craig’s Bar the night Kleist was there.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 422-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is worth up to $1,000.

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia