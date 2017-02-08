Kidsburgh: Program Training Students To Be First Responders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the cost of college so high, there have been conversations about adding more vocational training in high schools.
The Pittsburgh Public School District is doing that with a new program that began this school year.
The Emergency Response Technology program at Westinghouse High School is training high school students to be police officers, firefighters and EMTs.
When this program was announced back in 2015, it was also mentioned as a way to help diversify public safety personnel in the city of Pittsburgh.
The hope is many of the students involved will graduate and then become Pittsburgh police officers and firefighters.
For more information, visit Kidsburgh.org.
