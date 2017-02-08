EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Man Acquitted In 2013 Duquesne Double Homicide

February 8, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Crawford Aveune, Duquesne, Lawrence Short, Michael Robinson, Tyrone Coleman

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man has been acquitted in a 2013 double homicide in suburban Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 30-year-old Michael Robinson sobbed at the defense table as the Allegheny County jury returned its verdict late Tuesday afternoon.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before acquitting the Duquesne man in the May 2013 shooting deaths of 29-year-old Lawrence Short and 18-year-old Tyrone Coleman.

Prosecutor said the defendant’s DNA was found on a black bandanna at the scene in Duquesne. A woman testified last month that she saw Robinson shoot the victims in front of her house.

Defense attorney Ken Haber challenged the DNA evidence and the account of the witness, calling his client “a family guy” who was “hard-working, loving, peaceful and law-abiding.”

