Snow To Move In Tonight, Could Impact Morning Commute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While we got off to a warm start this week, snow is in the forecast this evening.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, 2-3 inches of snow is expected overnight in the Pittsburgh area. Totals will be even higher than that for places off to the east.

The Laurel Highlands will be the worst hit locally with up to 6 inches of snow possible.

Smiley also has the Interstate 80 corridor seeing a little more snow than the surrounding area with possibly of up to 4 inches of snow falling there.

Snow can already be seen on radar located to our west. Indianapolis is expecting between 1-2 inches of snow. Columbus, Ohio is expecting just slightly more snow than that.

The mid-level low bringing the snow will continue to track our way with the center of rotation likely to move just south of Pittsburgh starting at 9 p.m. and continuing through at least 9 a.m. Thursday.

The good news is that the impact from the potential snowy day will be minimal for schools and roads. While two-hour delays seem possible, the brunt of the snow should fall between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This will allow road crews to get a good head start on clearing the snow.

Scattered snow showers will persist through 7 a.m. and will pose a unique challenge due to rapidly changing road conditions.

Once the snow moves out, we will have chances for light snow for the rest of the day on Thursday.

Smiley is keeping Friday dry for now with a return of warm air to western Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Sunday is looking soggy, but warm with highs near 60 degrees. There will be a small rain chance throughout the day on Sunday.

