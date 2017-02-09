Sheriff: Ohio Teen Charged With Raping 3 Half-Siblings

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in Ohio are accusing an 18-year-old of raping three of his half-siblings who are under the age of 10.

The Summit County sheriff’s office says deputies arrested the teen Wednesday and charged him with three counts of rape.

CBS affiliate WOIO identifies the suspect as Cody Haupt.

They say he was one of nine children living with their parents in a home near Akron when the children were removed in January during an investigation into the family.

A sheriff’s office spokesman say they began looking into what was going on inside the Coventry Township home after getting complaints about neglect, sexual assaults and deplorable living conditions.

According to police, Haupt engaged in forcible sexual conduct with a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, all his half-siblings.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are possible.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)