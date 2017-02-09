WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Snow Arrives | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Watch: Two Lawyers’ Epic Fight Over Plane Armrest Goes Viral

February 9, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: England, Spain

GATWICK, UK (KDKA) — The age old question of “who gets the armrest” reared its ugly head on a flight from England to Spain.

A video showing two passengers verbally duking it out over the frustrating situation is going viral.

The male passenger, offended that a flight attendant has come to ask him to move seats, says “We are arguing over an armrest. Relocate her, I’m not going anywhere…this woman is obnoxious and rude. I’m not moving anywhere.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Other fliers can be heard chuckling as the battle escalates.

The female passenger exclaims that she is a lawyer and she “knows her rights,” prompting the male passenger to shout: “I’m a lawyer too, you stupid woman!”

Threats of legal action are made, to which a bystander jokes: “everyone is a lawyer today.”

When asked if they are traveling together the man and woman shout “no” in unison, sparking laughter from the rest of the passengers.

Throughout the ordeal, flight attendants try to calm the pair down and move them away from each other. Eventually, they succeed.

According to the Daily Mail, the battle took place on a Monarch Airways flight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia