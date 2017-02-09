Westmoreland County Digging Out After Year’s Biggest Snowstorm

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – It was a long night for snow and plow crews across western Pennsylvania, as snow blanketed interstates, highways and side streets.

It was a large task as there was lot of snow to be cleared.

“They pre-load the trucks and get everything ready, so when they do get called in in the morning, it’s just get out and take care of the roads,” said J.R. Javor, of North Huntingdon Parks and Recreation.

The snowfall also caused several trees to fall, which brought down power lines. In Westmoreland County, part of Clay Pike in North Huntingdon was shut down, due to power lines and trees on the road.

Drivers were forced to turn around and take an alternate route.

At daybreak, homeowners began shoveling their sidewalks and driveways.

“It’s not fun because obviously you have five or six inches probably and you gotta get it out before everybody goes to school, or the cars driving on it,” said Doug Watson.

Watson said he follows the rules of snow shoveling.

“Just don’t hurt your back, make sure you use your legs and take your time” he said.

In many cases, most of the highways and interstates were clear of the snow. It was the side streets that presented a problem.

Even in instances where the secondary streets were clear, with just over five inches that fell, that means a lot of shoveling in the heavy, wet snow.

Snowplow truck drivers say commuters can help them by being aware when they’re driving in the snow.

“Be cautious,” said Javor. “Don’t pull off into a ditch or anything. Give them the courtesy because a lot of time that causes us to get everything backed up because you can’t get around cars and trucks that are stuck on the road.”

