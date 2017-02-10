City Residents Still Waiting For Streets To Be Treated As Deadline Approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the snow has moved on, some city residents are still waiting for their roads to be plowed and treated.
The City of Pittsburgh issued a Level 2 Snow Alert Wednesday afternoon. As a result, the Department of Public Works has until 6 p.m. Friday to treat all the streets.
Residents can contact the 311 response center if their street is not treated within the designated timeframe.
Keep up to date on the city’s progress by monitoring their plow tracker website here.
