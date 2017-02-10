Goodwill Offers A Unique Place To Buy Jewelry For Valentine’s Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Valentine’s Day you might find some terrific jewelry at a great price for your special someone in an unusual place — Goodwill.

“We sell everything from gemstones, sterling, gold, platinum, diamonds, some really great antique and vintage pieces, and we also do some really fun costume jewelry as well,” says Jessica McConnell, Goodwill’s E-Commerce Director.

You won’t find this jewelry in a Goodwill store.

It’s all sold on line at shopgoodwill.com.

“Just this last month alone, we generated over $150,000 in gross sales which helps fund all of the programs that we provide for our community,” McConnell told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

Goodwill gets lots and lots of jewelry donated to it.

And while many of the jewelry pieces are not worth a whole lot, often there’s a great find.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Take for example, a silver Mexican bracelet that will sell online for over a hundred bucks.

Or how about a gold necklace that might sell online for $200.

And then for that special somebody, how about a heart necklace from Tiffany’s?

Donated jewelry gets sorted, carefully evaluated for content, photographed, and then posted on-line for sale over a five day period.

Pricing general starts at just under $6.

“You may end up with a $5.99 piece or you may end up with a $500 piece of gold jewelry, but you’ll still get a great deal on it,” says McConnell.

Shopgoodwill.com sells everything from designer clothing to guitars and books — all shipped to you — unless you stop by the North Versailles store for local pick-up.

“There really is something for everybody.”