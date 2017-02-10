Woman Struck, Killed After Crashing Her Car On I-79

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle after crashing her car along Interstate 79 in Collier Township on Friday evening.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim, but state police say she was a 39-year-old woman from Pittsburgh.

The accident happened after 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-79 at the Kirwan Heights exit.

According to state police, the victim crashed her vehicle on the Kirwan Heights ramp from I-79 southbound, got out of her vehicle and tried to cross the highway.

That’s when another vehicle hit her in the left lane.

Police say the other driver stayed at the scene.

Several traffic restrictions were put into police after the accident, but all lanes are now reopened.

