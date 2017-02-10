Report: Pa. Fifth-Grader Struck By Vehicle After Exiting Bus Dies

GREENFIELD TWP. (KDKA) — A fifth-grader at an Erie-area school has died.
According to GoErie, 12-year-old Noah Wion, who attended Wattsburg Area School District, died Friday morning of injuries he suffered in a crash in Greenfield Township.
It was about 3:15 p.m. Thursday when the boy was struck by a vehicle as he got off of his stopped school bus.
State police have identified the driver as Hunter Rodland, 18, of Erie.
Wattsburg Area School District is assisting Pennsylvania State Police with the investigation, along with transportation provider Durham School Services.
