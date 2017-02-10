WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Upper St. Clair Police Searching For Burglary Suspects

February 10, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Apache Road, Brookside Boulevard, Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — Upper St. Clair Police are investigating a burglary that took place Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of  Brookside Boulevard and Apache Road in Brookside Farms between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Around the time the crime was committed, two white males were observed walking through yards in that area. A white Chevrolet Traverse (SUV) was also observed driving slowly back and forth in that area.

One male was wearing a green camouflage jacket, dark pants, a black knit cap, and had a backpack on his back.  The second male was wearing a blue or purple knit cap, a dark waist-length jacket, and blue jeans.

Police are requesting any residents who might have seen the suspects or vehicle that might have available exterior home security system video available during that time frame anywhere in the Brookside Farms area to contact police at (412)833-7500 or (412)833-1113.  

