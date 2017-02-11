EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

2 Dead, 1 Missing After Snowmobile, Sled Accidents On New Hampshire Lake

February 11, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: new hampshire

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) – New Hampshire’s governor says two people are dead and one is missing after falling through the ice on a lake in the state.

Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters Saturday evening there have been multiple accidents throughout New Hampshire involving snowmobiles and sleds.

Sununu confirms the fatalities in two different locations of Lake Winnipesaukee. Both accidents were on the northern end of the lake. The Republican governor said there is still one person missing on the southern side. No one has been identified.

Thousands of people were on the lake for an annual ice fishing derby but Sununu said authorities don’t believe there was any direct involvement between the derby and the accidents.

He urged people to use caution and to avoid open water.

