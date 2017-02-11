EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Man Who Beheaded, Cannibalized Greyhound Bus Passenger Granted Freedom

February 11, 2017 11:08 PM
Filed Under: canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – A Canadian man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus has been granted his freedom.

Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board has given Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, an absolute discharge, meaning he is longer subject to monitoring.

Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed Tim McLean, a young carnival worker who was a complete stranger to Baker, in 2008.

Baker was initially kept in a secure wing of a psychiatric hospital but was given more freedom every year.

He has been living on his own in a Winnipeg apartment since November, but was still subject to monitoring to ensure he took his medication.

The review board said Friday Baker does not pose a significant threat to public safety.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

