Mechanical Failure Causes Pressure Problems For Some PWSA Customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers experienced water pressure issues Friday night due to a mechanical failure.
The PWSA says the failure happened at the Bruecken pump station and caused temporary water pressure loss for customers in some eastern areas of the city.
The issue was fixed and water pressure levels returned to normal early Saturday morning.
According to the PWSA, some customers may still have brown or discolored water. They advise running cold water for a few minutes until the water is clear. Crews are also opening hydrants to clear discolored water from the system.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter