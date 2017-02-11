EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | First Hays Egg

Ross Township Couple Gets Married At Eat'n Park

February 11, 2017 8:07 PM
February 11, 2017

ROSS TWP. (KDKA) — A Ross Township couple will spend their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife after they tied the knot Saturday afternoon at an unusual location.

Cort Hodil and Janet Blystone said their “I Dos” at the Eat’n Park at the Waterworks in Fox Chapel.

“Eat’n Park was the one common denominator in our relationship from the beginning,” said Blystone.

The couple has been together for three years. Their relationship blossomed over weekly dates at the restaurant.

The restaurant, however, holds an even deeper meaning than what many may think.

Both Hodil and Blystone are widowers.

Blystone also lost her daughter, Emily, in a car crash in Westmoreland County nearly 10 years ago.

“We cried together, we grieved together, then we started to make a connection,” said Blystone.

The two were married in front of 25 guests. They will be heading to the Bahamas for a honeymoon cruise in June.

“It’s a fitting end to our beautiful story and beginning on our new life together,” said Hodil.

