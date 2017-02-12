Officials Warn Of Phone Scammer Claiming To Be From Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam in the area.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammer claims to be a Lieutenant from the Sheriff’s Office and uses the names of actual Sheriff’s Office personnel. The caller says the victim missed jury duty or has unpaid fines, and there is a warrant out for their arrest from the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.
The scammer tells the victim to purchase green dot cards, PEK Cards, cash vouchers or other funding sources so that they can pay fines.
The Sheriff’s Office says they do occasionally make calls regarding low-level warrants, but they always direct people to the courthouse or the Manor Building, and payment is never accepted in the form of gift cards or other funding sources.
A similar scam was reported back in November.
Anyone who receives one of these calls should hang up and contact the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office at 412-350-4714.
